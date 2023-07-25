Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding 2 Soon? Shooting Likely To Begin In 2024

For a long time now it is being said that Veere Di Wedding 2 is in plans. However, if a recent report is to be believed, the sequel of the 2018 movie is likely to go on floors next year. Reportedly, the idea of the film has been finalised and the script is being written. Once all of this is done, the shooting of the film will begin.

“Veere Di Wedding is a very special project for the makers, and they have already set the ball rolling for the sequel. So Veere Di Wedding 2 is definitely being made, and the idea and concept has already been locked. However, the script is still being written, and the final draft should be ready in a few months. Once that is done, they will start looking at the casting and other logistics. The movie will roll next year," a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this as of now.

Released in 2018, Veere Di Wedding starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Sikha Talsania in the lead roles. The film received mixed reviews but emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films featuring a female lead of the year.