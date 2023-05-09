Kareena Kapoor Khan Can’t Stop Smiling For This Reason As She Heads For The Crew Shoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for her next film titled The Crew. The actress has been sharing a lot of updates from the set continuously. And keeping up with the trend, she once again today shared a smiling picture of herself as she heads for the shooting. But it was her caption that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Kareena, who was glowing in a white outfit, took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture with a caption reading, “My face when I shoot in Bandra #TheCrew." The actress did not apply any makeup and let her natural glow do the talking. She kept her hair tied in a bun style and wore sunglasses. Soon after in the next story, she shared Malaika Arora’s picture who too shared her smiling face. The actress also happened to shoot in Bandra.

Take a look at the picture here:

To note, the Laal Singh Chadha actress is all set to be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was announced recently. The Crew promises to be a hilarious romp, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, where three women work hard to succeed in life. However, their paths lead them to unexpected situations, and they become entangled in a web of deceit. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.

A few days ago, she also shared a lovely image of her mother Babita Kapoor along with younger son Jeh. The photo shared on the occasion of her mom’s birthday is a black-and-white click. In the caption, she wrote, “My MA… My first home… My forever home…Happy Birthday to the most beautiful person I have ever known…"

On the work note, she also has Hansal Mehta’s next and Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the pipeline.

