Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Glimpse Of Her ‘Summer Time’ As She Enjoys Swimming; Check Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been treating her fans with photos from her vacation. She has been constantly updating them and today also the Laal Singh Chaddha actress took to social media to share another stunning photo of herself enjoying swimming, instantly setting temperatures soaring.

Though the picture was taken from a distance, but Kareena’s excitement was quite visible. She was wearing a bikini and showing a victory sign from afar. The caption read, ‘Summer time’. Recently, the actress dropped a bundle of pictures on her Instagram handle. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, ‘Summer Lunches’. In the first picture, Saif and Kareena donned their brightest smiles as they posed together. While Kareena kept it comfy and breezy in a blue striped shirt, Saif on the other hand kept it uber cool in a dark blue shirt. In the second picture, Kareena shared a goofy photo of Taimur amid relishing his food. He looked cute in a yellow T-shirt. The third picture captured the serene view of the sea.

Take a look here: