Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Chic In Comfy Co-ord Set, Gets Papped At Airport; Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan is called the fashionista of Bollywood. She never goes out of fashion and fans love her dressing sense. Today once again Kareena showcased her fashion prowess as she was spotted at the airport in a chic and comfy co-ord set. The actress effortlessly combined comfort with sophistication, leaving fans in awe. Her natural beauty was also high on point.

The video, shared by Viral Bhayani, has taken social media by storm. Kareena can be seen donning a trendy co-ord set in a white colour which has blue shades on it. The outfit exuded an air of casual elegance as she paired it with blue colour shows and no accessories. Her signature shades and no makeup was winning the internet. She even poses for the camera. Kareena completed the look with a high bun and brown colour handbag. Fans called beauty queen in the comment section.

Watch the viral video here:

On Sunday, the actress took her kids to explore the galleries at Mumbai’s NMACC, and it was all things fun and memorable for the trio. Several photos and videos from the place has gone viral now.