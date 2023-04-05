Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes Hilarious Revelation About Saif, Says 'He Can Wear Same Track Pants For 5 Yrs'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are not only powerful but also one of the most stylish couples in Bollywood. They know how to make head turns with their impeccable fashion sense. Kareena, particularly, is known for her stylish wearing. However, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress opened up on her husband Saif Ali Khan’s style and made some hilarious revelations. She shared the Bhoot Police actor doesn’t mind wearing the same track pants or t-shirt for five years.

Kareena mentioned that Saif is casual when it comes to wearing and told Pinkvilla, “He can wear the same track pants for 5 years and won’t buy a new one until I tell him. He has worn a t-shirt with holes and I pointed that out to him, he said, ‘so what?'" However, Kareena maintained that despite everything the Vikram Vedha actor is very stylish.

To note, the couple was recently seen at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMAC) launch event when Kareena looked stunning in a red lehenga while Saif complemented her in a statement kurta pajama set.

Prior to this, the couple also returned from a holiday in Africa when the actress shared pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Leaving a bit of our hearts in the wild…Africa 2023…"

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha co-starring Aamir Khan. The actress will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew. The film also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon in key roles. Besides this, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan has Adipurush in his kitty. The film also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in the lead role. He was last seen in Vikram Vedha co-starring Hrithik Roshan.

