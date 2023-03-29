Kareena Kapoor Khan Mistakes a Cake for a Shoe, Check Her ROFL Reaction

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently attended an event in Mumbai to promote Fizzy Goblet footwear. During the event, she was surprised with a cake that looked like a shoe, which was placed next to a real shoe on a table. The video shows her seated alongside the two footwear and ultimately slicing the realistic cake. Kareena found it amusing that the two shoes looked identical and struggled to identify which one was the cake. With a knife in hand, she hesitantly cut the cake and even smelled it. She joked with everyone at the press meeting and said, “I am scared to eat this," which made everyone in the room burst into laughter.

Earlier that day, Kareena Kapoor was photographed wearing an orange one-shoulder dress. She completed her look with no jewellery and opted for a wavy hairdo and minimal makeup. While on set, she kindly fulfilled a fan's request for a selfie. She gave her signature pouting pose while taking a picture with a female admirer, and a paparazzo account shared a video of the moment.

Kareena recently came back to Mumbai following a family vacation in Africa that lasted a week. She was accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jehangir. She shared pictures and videos from her trip, which are truly unmissable. In one of the pictures, the actress is seen walking with her family towards the aircraft. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “Leaving a bit of our hearts in the wild. Africa 2023.”

Another picture shows her chilling outdoors where one can spot a few zebras in the background. She is seen donning a denim shirt and black pants. She wrote a quirky caption, “What you doin? Nothing…just hanging with my new friends.”

Meanwhile, Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial The Devotion of Suspect X. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Post that, she will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders alongside Keith Allen and Ash Tandon.

