Kareena Kapoor Khan Praises Urfi Javed, Calls Her 'Gutsy', Says 'She Does Exactly as She Wants'

Urfi Javed is known for her unique and bold sartorial choice. The actress and the Bigg Boss OTT fame often finds herself on the receiving end of trolling for her outfits but she does not let that pull her down. Now, Urfi seems to have found a new fan and it is none other than Bollywood’s fashion icon, Kareena Kapoor Khan. During one of her recent interviews, the Laal Singh Chadha actress was asked what she thinks about Urfi, to which she said that she is not as gutsy as the actress.

Talking to Zoom Digital, Bebo said, “I am not as gutsy as Urfi but I feel it’s extremely brave and extremely gutsy," and added, “Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing." Kareena was present at the launch of the footwear brand Fizzy Goblet’s latest collection.

Talking about how Urfi carries herself, she continued, “The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that’s what fashion is all about - when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off."

Meanwhile, during a conversation with News18.com, the actress spoke about her iconic character Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In an exclusive chat, we asked Kareena if she would be open to starring in a spin-off featuring Poo, even if it means just focusing on the character and the actress’ fashion. The actress rejected the idea. “Never. As you said, Poo was truly an iconic character. Some characters need to remain untouched and loved for what it was. I don’t think it can be touched, I don’t think it should be and nobody can play Poo," she said.

