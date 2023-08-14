Kareena Kapoor Khan Redefines Comfort In Green Co-ord Set, Gets Papped In The City; Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the most stylish actresses. She knows how to make head turns from her fashion sense. The Laal Singh Chadha actress was on Monday spotted donning a refreshing green co-ord set that redefined comfort without compromising on style. The paparazzi caught glimpses of Kareena.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Kareena was looking extremely beautiful with subtle makeup. Her hair was tied in a bun style. The actress opted for brown colour lipstick and was looking cool in the attire. Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Some even praised her look and called her fashion queen. One of the fans wrote, “I like her comfy style." Another wrote, “Beautiful Kareena."

Watch the video here:

Earlier in an interview with Mint, the actress opened up on her sense of style and fashion. She shared, “It’s always been about comfort. My T-shirt and jeans are all always the same in terms of style. The 1990s were much more fashionable. I remember I had done golden hair for Aitraaz, and they were a huge hit. I loved it. I would do it even today. I think my style actually hasn’t evolved that much."