Kareena Kapoor Khan Sends Birthday Wishes To Niece Samaira, Says 'Take On The World My Girl'

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s niece Samaira turned 18 today. To mark the special occasion, the Laal Singh Chadha actress shared a series of happy photos of the youngster on Instagram. While doing so, the doting aunt also penned an inspiring note for the ‘apple of her eye’, emphasizing the fact that she’ll always have her unwavering support. Kareena’s latest post gives fans a peek into Samiara’s close-knit birthday celebration, wherein she is seen taking the ‘twinning and winning’ game a notch higher alongside mother Karisma Kapoor.

The mother-daughter duo strikes a pose in front of a customized birthday balloon donning all-black ensembles. While Karisma appears to be donning a breezy dress, the youngster opted for a stunning two-piece set. In another photo from the same series, Samiara can be seen playing with her baby brother Jeh, as they jet off together for a family vacation. The post is completed with a throwback picture of the birthday girl as she cuddles up with mom Karisma.

Advertisement

While sharing the photos online, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Lolo’s baby girl is 18… Our darling Sama is ready to fly. Take on the world my girl… ’cause I’m always here to protect and love you forever. Happy 18th birthday Samaira." Check out the special birthday tribute here:

In less than an hour, the post amassed over two lakh likes on the photo-sharing application, prompting many prominent personalities to extend warm wishes in the comment section. “Happy birthday our darling Sama," wrote Malaika Arora with a series of red heart emoticons. Meanwhile, Kareena’s sister-in-law Sab Pataudi added, “Happy happy Birthday Samiara. 18th Mahsha’Allajh!" Dabboo Ratnani and Sanjay Kapoor quickly followed the suit.

Advertisement

Just an hour after Kareena Kapoor’s special post for Samiara surfaced online, sister Karisma Kapoor also gave fans a glimpse of the birthday bash. From posing in front of her delicious birthday cake to some blurry moments from the family get-together, the post had it all. “Happy 18th birthday to my baby girl," wrote Karisma in the caption section. Take a look at the post here:

Advertisement

Though Samaira’s birthday plan remains unclear, the family kicked off the day with a lavish yet intimate cake-cutting ceremony.

Karisma Kapoor was married to businessman Sunjay Kapur, but the couple got legally separated in 2016. Besides Samiara, the former couple also has a 12-year-old son Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here