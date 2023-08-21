Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes Taimur And Jeh To Explore Galleries At ‘NMACC’; Says ‘My Boys Love Coming Here’

Away from the chaos of hectic shoots and projects, Kareena Kapoor Khan spend some quality time with her kids Taimur and Jen. On Sunday, the actress took her kids to explore the galleries at Mumbai’s NMACC, and it was all things fun and memorable for the trio. Several photos and videos from the place has gone viral now.

In one of the pictures, shared by the official handle of NMACC, Kareema along with her kids sat on a bench donning their brightest smiles. They sat against the backdrop of a huge spaghetti picture. While Kareena kept it comfy and casual in a yellow shirt teamed with black pants and boots, Taimur looked cute in a blue checkered shirt and jeans. Jeh on the other hand, donned a light yellow shirt. In another photo, while Taimur was seen posing on a bed, baby Jen looked distracted.

In another clip, Kareena also spoke about her experience at the exhibition. She said, “My two boys Taimur and Jeh love coming here. They feel they get transported to another world…" The caption of the post read, “We were transported to Milan instantly and what was amazing was that the kids had a blast and they actually thought they are in the spaghetti world, which is a unique kind of experience."

Kareena also shared a bunch of happy moments on her Instagram stories as well. Kareena is one such actress, who balances her work and life with perfection.