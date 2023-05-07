Kareena Tightly Holds On To Saif As They Get MOBBED, Smiles for Selfies With Fans; Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most popular Bollywood couples and they enjoy a massive fan following. On Saturday night, the two actors stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai when they were snapped by the paparazzi. While several pictures of Kareena and Saif are already going viral on social media, a new video of them has now surfaced on social media.

In the viral clip, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen getting outside of a restaurant along with her husband Saif Ali Khan. However, the two get mobbed by their fans who line up to take pictures with their favourite actors. As they get surrounded by their fans, Kareena tightly held Saif but then smiled for selfies for her fans. The couple can also be seen greeting their fans with folded hands.

For the dinner outing, Kareena sported a green top and paired it with black trousers. On the other hand, Saif looked uber cool in a grey t-shirt which he paired with blue jeans and a cap.

Soon after the video was shared online, several social media users reacted to it and praised Kareena and Saif as ‘humble’. “This is called humble couple..both r very very polite with common people," one of the fans wrote.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently began shooting for The Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. Besides this, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline. On the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Adipurush which also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead. It will hit theatres on June 16.

