Back in 2012, Salman Khan announced the sequel of his hit movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan and also revealed that K V Vijayendra Prasad is working on the script of the movie. The film has been reportedly titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. Buzz is that, Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the lead female for the film. The first part starred Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside Salman.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, “Salman has roped in Pooja Hegde to replace Kareena Kapoor in ‘Pavan Putra Bhaijaan’. However, it remains to be seen if Pooja will play a new character or step into Bebo’s shoes." Interestingly, Salman is already romancing Pooja in his upcoming release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and looks like their romance will last beyond one movie.

Last year, writer Vijayendra Prasad confirmed to ETimes that the sequel will be called ‘Pawan Putra Bhaijaan’. He also shared about how he approached Salman with the idea of the sequel told Pinkvilla, “I have narrated the story outline to Bhai (Salman Khan) and he has loved it. Now the ball is in his court to decide on timelines."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan is all set to release on Eid 2023. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance.

Besides this, Salman Khan will also be seen in ‘Tiger 3’. This action entertainer is scheduled to hit the screens in November 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will see Salman and Katrina Kaif return with their spy avatars. The movie will also star Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role and have a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. Salman recently had an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as well.

Read all the Latest Movies News here