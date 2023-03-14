Kareena Kapoor Khan Walks 'Into The Wild' With 'My Boy' Jeh In First Pics From Their Africa Vacation

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan jetted off on yet another vacation with their sons Taimur and Jeh. And now the Laal Singh Chadha actress has finally revealed their current holiday location through her Instagram post. Amidst the wilderness, the family of four is enjoying in Africa. Recently, Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared a rejoicing picture of Taimur, Jeh and Saif, as they all begin their “adventure".

In the picture, which seemingly belongs to one of the wildlife parks in Africa, Saif, Taimur and Jeh can be seen standing next to a giraffe. While Taimur and Jeh are engrossed watching the animal, Saif Ali Khan can be seen posing for the camera, next to his boys. All three of them can be seen decked in their casual best. Saif is sporting a blue T-shirt atop ripped jeans and white loafers. The Vikram Vedha star shielded himself from the sun by stylishly adding a beret cap to his look. On the other hand, Taimur sported a grey pullover atop black trousers and sports shoes, whereas Jeh looked the cutest in his tiny striped T-shirt, trousers and sneakers.

In the caption, Kareena wrote, “And so the Adventure begins…" The actress ended with a handful of smiling face with hearts emoticons. Kareena even added a sticker that read “God Bless Africa."

In another photo that Kareena shared, she was seen taking a walk with her younger son Jeh. “Into the wild with my boy," she wrote in the caption.

It was just yesterday that paps clicked the Pataudi family at the Mumbai airport. Looking their best, Kareena and Taimur were spotted twinning with each other. The mother-son duo sported a grey jacket over a white T-shirt black trousers and white sneakers. While Kareena amped up her glam quotient with her big black sunglasses and a sleek high bun, Saif Ali Khan opted for comfortable pants and full sleeves T-shirt. As they made a stylish entry at the airport, Jeh seemed sleepy in his nanny’s arms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. Next, the actor will be seen in Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha. Next, the actress will be marking her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion Of Suspect X, which also features Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also wrapped a project with Hansal Mehta and is all set to kick-start The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

