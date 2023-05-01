Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Anushka Sharma, Saba Pataudi On Their Birthday, Check It Out

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday took to her social handle and sent heartfelt birthday wishes to actress Anushka Sharma and her sister-in-law, Saba Pataudi. She penned a sweet birthday note for both of them.

The Laal Singh Chaddha shared a picture with Saba on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy birthday darling @sabapataudi. Have the best one ever… followed by heart emojis." And in another story, she shared Anushka Shamra’s monochrome picture and wrote, “Happy birthday @anushkasharma. Lots of love.. keep shining." On the occasion of Anushka’s birthday, cricketer-husband Virat Kohli also shared her unseen photos with a loved-up caption on Instagram.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Several Bollywood celebs also took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes to Anushka. Taking to Instagram Stories, actor Katrina Kaif wrote, “Happy birthday neighbour.. .all the love happiness and love to you stay blessed." Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Happy birthday. Love and light always."

On the work front, Kareena is currently shooting for The Crew co starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Rhea Kapoor’s directorial has been in the news after she shared their photoshoot pictures which left fans super excited. Apart from this, there are other interesting projects also lined up in Kareena’s kitty. She has Hansal Mehta’s next and Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the pipeline.

Anushka will be soon seen in Chakda Xpress. She will be essaying the role of the cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The final release date of the film is still awaited. Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. She is making a comeback on the screen after a hiatus of four years. Announcing the film, the actress wrote, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

