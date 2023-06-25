Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday Wish For Sister Karisma Is All Things Love And Nostalgic

Birthdays are all about making your loved ones feel special. Having said that actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share a heartwarming video of her elder sister Karisma Kapoor on her birthday. She wished her saying, “My numero uno @therealkarismakapoor #MyForever #MyLoloIsTheBest #HappyBirthdayLolo."

The video featured several happy moments from Karisma’s life. Right from her, holding baby niece Jeh in her arms, to feeding Taimur, to stepping out with Kareena, the video montage was a bundle of all things love and nostalgia.

Have a look at the video:

Time and again, the siblings have proved to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Their adorable display of affection for each other always wins the internet. Back in 2020, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Kareena opened up on her bond with her elder sister. Bebo opened up on how her sister Lolo is more like her best friend and they share everything with each other.