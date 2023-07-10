Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Son Taimur Is Making The Most Of His Italy Vacay; Enjoys A Beach Volleyball

Looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan along with hubby Saif and kids Taimur and Jeh are making the most of their Italy vacation. The actress is making sure to update her fans and well-wishers about their whereabouts, family outings, lunches and all things in between. Having said that, the Jab We Met actress dropped in a bundle of pictures on her Instagram stories and also gave a glimpse of her son Taimur enjoying a beach volleyball match.

In the first picture, Kareena shared the scenic view of the lush green mountains from her balcony. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Good morning (rainbow and red heart emojis)." In the second photo, she gave a glimpse of her elder son Taimur who was witnessing a volleyball match. In the photo, Taimur was shirtless while he looked at the arena with folded hands. “Beach volleyball (red heart emoji)." She also added that the match was between US and Norway as she shared, “(US flag) vs (Norway flag)." Kareena also wrote, “What a match."

Kareena also gave a glimpse of the volleyball arena and wrote, “Vibe". Saif and Kareena time and again dish out major couple and parenting goals. They spend quality time with their kids also also balance their work and life efficiently.

Earlier in a conversation with Variety, Kareena was asked about how she maintains her work-life balance, to which she shared, “It’s literally like standing on one leg, but I’m pretty good at yoga. I’m also very lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns as to when we have to travel." She added that their staff also help them a lot.

The actress also shared that her kids only expect quality time with them and not quantity. “It’s not the quantity of time that you spend with your children, that’s what I’ve learned, in the five-six years that I’ve been a parent, it’s the quality of time that you give them without distraction because children want focus from their parents, from their teachers from their friends, that’s what they need."

Saif and Kareena married in October 16, 2012 after dating for almost four years. They welcomed their first child-son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and their second child Jehangir Ali Khan in February 2021.