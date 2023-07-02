Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu Starrer The Crew Gets A March 2024 Release Date; Deets Inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much-awaited The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon is all set to hit the big screens. Helmed by Rhea Kapoor and backed by Ektaa R Kapoor, the shooting is currently underway. However, the exciting news is, the makers have locked the release date! The Crew is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

Ever since the announcement of the film, fans have been super excited to watch an all-female cast leading the project. This also marks the collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, following their successful film, ‘Veere Di Wedding.’ The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

The Crew is one of the most ambitious projects of Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. It was shot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi. The film revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. Time and again, the actors are often seen sharing BTS videos and photos from the sets keeping fans on their toes.

Kareena Kapoor recently shared with Hindustan Times about her working experience for The Crew. “I am super excited because of course I have never worked with Tabu. Lolo (sister Krisma Kapoor) and she have done some stellar films together. All of us are females working on the film, including our producers (Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor). That’s the cool thing about these two, they have always been cool enough to break the mould and just do something different. I am really looking forward to it. It’s a big screen film, and I am pretty sure the audience will love it."