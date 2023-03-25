Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu's The Crew Start Filming; Rhea Kapoor Shares First Pic From Set

It’s a double celebration for Rhea Kapoor as she began the shoot of her upcoming movie, The Crew, on her mother Sunita Kapoor’s birthday. On Saturday, the producer took to Instagram to share a picture of the clapperboard that reads the movie’s title. One can also notice flowers and a diya around the board. Another picture shows a photo frame of Rhea’s grandmother that is adorned with a garland and flowers and fruits around it. Along with the picture, she also penned a heartfelt note that read, “Is this real life!? Day 1 on Sunita Kapoor’s birthday with my Nani’s blessings! Happy birthday mommy I couldn’t be here without you! I love you!"

As soon as Rhea shared the post online, friends and fans went on to wish her luck on the upcoming project. Kareena Kapoor, who will star in the film, wrote, “So ready my girl. love you my Rhea." Amrita Arora wrote, “All the best." Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “All the best Rhea Kapoor. You are going to kill it. So excited for this one." Take a look at the post below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan reshared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Tears of joy. Let’s go," along with a series of red heart emojis.

Kriti also shared a post from the sets and wrote, “"New beginnings!!! Toooooo excited for this one!

The feeling of a new story, a new character.. this journey will be a memorable one! @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor @rajoosworld @anujdhawan13 Butterflies dancing in my stomach Wish me luck guys! Missing my girl gang.. @kareenakapoorkhan @tabutiful ♥️♥️".

For the upcoming movie The Crew, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon will be seen sharing the screen space. Diljit Dosanjh will play the male lead. The movie is being produced by the successful producer duo of ‘Veere Di Wedding’, Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who have joined forces once again to offer audiences a blend of drama and comedy.

The Crew promises to be a hilarious romp, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, where three women work hard to succeed in life. However, their paths lead them to unexpected situations, and they become entangled in a web of deceit. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.

