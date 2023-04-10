Kareena Kapoor Makes Motherhood Look So Effortless, Says Masaba Gupta, Reveals 'I've Been Fan...' | Exclusive

Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta is all set to mark her audio debut with a series titled Marvel’s Wastelanders, which is presented by Marvel Entertainment and Audible. And what makes it extra special for her is the fact that it gave her the opportunity to collaborate with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. Titled Black Widow, the segment will see Masaba playing Lisa Cartwright and Kareena as Helen Black. But their association dates back to many years. Masaba has styled Kareena on more occasions than one and each time, their collaboration has left the fashion police impressed.

In an exclusive chat with News18, the designer-fashion entrepreneur opens up on her admiration for the inimitable actor. Talking about it, she tells us, “She makes motherhood and being a sister, a daughter, a wife and an actor look so effortless. She’s somebody who’s truly striking the balance between all these lives. She’s also one of the most diverse actors that we’ve in the industry. She’s always doing something to surprise you."

So, how was it working with her as a co-star on Black Widow? “She wasn’t a part of my reading sessions. She did hers separately and I did mine separately. It’s the debut of my voice with her and it is almost surreal because I’ve been a fan of not just the actor that she is but also the human being," says Masaba.

The Modern Love Mumbai actor states that she couldn’t have asked for a better co-star than Kareena and that having her support meant a lot to her. “Could you ever imagine that she would enter the Marvel world? I’m very happy to be doing this alongside her because I’m really fond of her and having her beside me will surely calm my nerves. Kareena has always been very supportive of me," smiles Masaba.

After carving a niche for herself as a trailblazing fashion designer, Masaba marked her acting debut with the Netflix original series, Masaba Masaba, in 2020. She followed it up with the anthology film Modern Love Mumbai and the second season of Masaba Masaba. With the appreciation that came her way, one would imagine that offers would be coming in galore. But she says, “I wouldn’t say that acting offers are flooding in but some very interesting work is coming my way and I’m very grateful for that. Like for example, this Marvel thing is incredible. When my manager came to me and told me to sign an NDA, I got very intrigued and when she told me that it’s Marvel, I couldn’t believe it! I’m not even an actor and this was such an incredible opportunity."

She admits that show business is a competitive industry and landing projects is no cakewalk. But with inclusivity and greater acceptance of the unconventional, many doors have opened up for her. “I’m grateful that people are thinking of me. We’re in a very crowded industry. There are lots of actors at different levels, who have interesting faces," avers Masaba, who has finished shooting for ‘two interesting projects’. She continues, “When we think about why someone is cast in a particular role, the answer is that they look the part or maybe they have the dialect, accent and physique for it. I keep thinking of Jaideep Ahlawat in Paatal Lok. Nobody else would’ve been able to make that look so real."

