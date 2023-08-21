Kareena Kapoor On Chandrayaan-3 Landing: 'I Will Be Watching It With My Boys'

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14. ISRO has announced that the landing of Vikram will be tried slightly past 6 pm on August 23 (Wednesday). If successful, India will join an exclusive group of countries – the United States, Russia, and China – as the fourth nation to softly land on the Moon. The recent setback of Russia’s Luna-25 mission opens a window for India to become the pioneer in achieving a soft landing on the Moon’s south pole.

Kareena Kapoor, on being asked about the excitement surrounding it during an event, said she’s waiting for it. “It’s a great moment for India - a proud moment for each and every Indian. You feel that pride in your heart. We are all waiting to watch it. I’m going to do that with my boys. I’m waiting for bated breath," she said.

Back in 2014, when many Bollywood celebrities shared their joy regarding the launching of the Mangalyaan satellite into Mars orbit, Kareena Kapoor was unaware of the development and had struggled to understand its significance.