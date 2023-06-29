Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Enjoy London Vacation With Sonam And Rhea Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently enjoying a delightful summer vacation in London, accompanied by their adorable sons, Taimur and Jeh. The power couple was joined by Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja for a dinner date. Rhea Kapoor and her Karan Boolani also accompanied them. Kareena and Sonam, known for their impeccable fashion sense, effortlessly slayed their smart casual dinner date looks, while Rhea opted for a stylish kaftan. Meanwhile, Saif, Anand, and Karan looked dashing in their casual attire. Kareena, Sonam and Rhea shared glimpses of their dinner reunion on Instagram, giving fans a peek into their joyous gathering.

Sonam posted a group picture on her Instagram Stories, tagging Kareena and Rhea. “With the crew," Sonam wrote in the caption. Kareena reposted Sonam’s story and wrote, “With the best in our favourite city".

Advertisement

Rhea also joined in by sharing a lovely group picture from the restaurant and expressed her appreciation for the delicious food, writing, “Outstanding food."

Kareena Kapoor made a stylish statement at the dinner, donning a grey check blazer paired with black pants. She accessorized the ensemble with a black handbag, a luxurious watch and completed the look with high heels. Keeping her makeup minimal, the actress exuded an effortless elegance. On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor opted for a striking all-black ensemble. She just wore a black blazer with a plunging neckline. The padded shoulders added power to the look.

Sonam’s outfit was complemented by matching black pants, centre-parted hair, a red lip shade and minimal makeup.

Advertisement

Earlier, Kareena shared an adorable picture with Saif Ali Khan, Jeh and Taimur from their ongoing summer vacation in London. The actress wrote, “We like our breakfasts to be Colourful. Summer of 2023."