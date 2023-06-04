Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh Spend Sunday Afternoon With Soha Ali Khan; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. When they are not on the sets of their respective projects, they love to spend time in each other’s company and with the family.

From taking vacations to exotic locations like Switzerland and London to sharing glimpses from their day-to-day lives. Following that trajectory, the duo recently happened to visit Soha Ali Khan’s house on Sunday and were clicked by the paparazzi in the process.

The pictures show Kareena Kapoor sporting a white t-shirt imprinted with a multi-colored heart. She paired it with black printed bottoms that had a golden dragon on it. She also accessorized her look with big gold earrings and black sunglasses. Saif Ali Khan on the other hand flaunted a red floral shirt and blue denim jeans along with black shades. As for Jeh, he was seen in a white t-shirt and blue suspenders. The stellar family also posed for the paps with a victory sign before heading inside.

Here are the pictures.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Pushkar and Gayathri’s neo-noir thriller Vikram Vedha, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte and Sharib Hashmi. Now the actor would be essaying the role of Raavan in Om Raut’s modern adaptation of Ramayana titled Adipurush.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X.Touted to be a Hindi adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s Japanese Novel The Devotion of Suspect X, the series was shot across various hill stations of West Bengal. It would depict the story of a single parent and her daughter, who would commit a crime, and a neighbour who would help them cover it up amidst a police investigation. Apart from this, she also has The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon and Hansal Mehta’s untitled.