Kareena-Saif's Son Taimur's Adorable Hindi Melts Hearts: 'Woh Gulab Jamun Khane Hain...'

Kids have an uncanny talent for coming up with the weirdest requests whenever they’re around their parents. And guess what? Even Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s adorable son, is a pro at this game! A hilarious video is making the rounds, showing little Taimur at the airport with his superstar parents, but instead of toys or treats, he’s got his eyes fixed on a scrumptious gulaab jamun at one of the airport shops. The video is now going viral on Reddit and users are saying wouldn’t blame anyone for showering him with treats just to see that priceless smile on his face! Saif even looked around for the shop, but couldn’t manage to notice it. Check out the video here:

Many were even surprised that Taimur speaks Hindi, unlike most other star kids. One user wrote, “Genuinely curious, I was raised outside of India and only went their for a few months every year so curious. If I can speak Hindi and Punjabi fluently alongside English why can’t the actors and actresses born, raised, living and working in India can’t speak decent Hindi. Actually even SOME of the “average" Delhi and Mumbai can’t speak Hindi." Another wrote, Taimur grew up with 4 nannies around him, while Kareena was shooting, so I guess they spoke to him in Hindi only…but as he’ll grow up he’ll start speaking in English only, pretty much like all other nepo babies."