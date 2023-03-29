It has been 22 years since Kareena Kapoor gave the world the iconic character of Poo aka Pooja Sharma in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Movies have come and gone but that character continues to be one of Kareena’s most loved performances and often, social media users recreate scenes featuring the on-screen diva. Although it remains popular, Kareena wants to leave the character untouched, adding that she is not even open to the idea of a spin-off, even if it is purely in the sense of fashion.

In an exclusive chat with News18.com at the launch of Fizzy Goblet’s new collection of footwear, we asked Kareena if she would be open to starring in a spin-off featuring Poo, even if it means just focusing on the character and the actress’ fashion. The actress rejected the idea. “Never. As you said, Poo was truly an iconic character. Some characters need to remain untouched and loved for what it was. I don’t think it can be touched, I don’t think it should be and nobody can play Poo," she said.

While we’ll have to revisit the 2001 film to relive Poo from time to time, we asked the Laal Singh Chaddha actress if she had the option, which of her iconic outfits she would want to bring back into trend now and she didn’t shy away from naming Poo’s Bole Chudiya outfit.

Styled by Manish Malhotra, Kareena was seen wearing a coral blouse and palazzo set in the song. Over the years, several style guide pieces have helped people to attempt to recreate the outfit. Aware of the popularity of her outfit in the song, Kareena said, “I think it would be the iconic Bole Chudiya ghagra. Manish had done a spectacular job and even today, 23 years later, people adore it, they love the colour, and the colour is gorgeous. The work on it for that time was so ahead of its time and I believe it’s going to be a part of the collection at the (Jio) Convention Centre as well. It is one of the iconic pieces that will be (displayed) there, (with regard to) style and fashion."

Besides Poo, Kareena also opened up about her association with Fizzy Goblet. The brand recently launched its new collection called Positano, inspired by the Italian coast Positano and the lush greens of Savannah. Speaking about the brand, Kareena said, “I have always been excited to be a part of Fizzy Goblet because they’ve been so innovative, they’ve kept changing their collection. Their footwear and their jhootis and shoes have always stood for comfort. At the same time, it’s so colourful and bubbly. I think our personalities and what the brand stands for are very much a part of my DNA. I would love to throw in a pair of jhootis with jeans and a T-shirt or jeans and a kurta and just go out. So I think people associate that with me also (as someone who is) comfortable and yet fashionable." The actress added that she might gift a few pairs to her friends and her sister Karisma Kapoor.

