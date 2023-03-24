Kareena Kapoor Says She Married Saif Ali Khan When 'No Actress Was Getting...'

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, a hindi-remake of the critically-acclaimed film Forrest Gump. The actress now would be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. Besides acting, her bond with actor and beau Saif Ali Khan always creates a buzz whenever they step outside of their house and even with the social media posts. Recently, when asked if box office numbers mattered to her, she shared that she doesn’t compete with anyone and she also quoted an example.

In an interview with ETimes, Kareena Kapoor shared that she got married at the time when no actresses were getting married. And suddenly it’s in the trend now to get married. She stated, “I am in a happy space because I have always chosen to do what I want to do, and I am lucky with that. When I wanted to get married, I did, and it was when no actress was getting married. Today, so many actresses are getting married! It is suddenly cool to be married and working. Earlier, it was about not having children. Then suddenly, it was like… okay you can have a child as well and still be working. I have always done things that I love and believe in."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got into a sticky situation with the paparazzi some weeks back when they were returning from Malaika Arora’s mother’s birthday bash and were greeted by the photographers outside their building compound. Irked by then, Saif Ali Khan had sarcastically asked them to barge into their bedroom as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in The Devotion Of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon and Hansal Mehta’s untitled.

