Kareena Kapoor Says She'd Have 'Gay Encounter' With Katrina Kaif in Viral Video, Ranbir Kapoor Stunned

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to always have a soft spot for Katrina Kaif. Although she has spoken about Katrina on rare occasions, whenever she has, Bebo has always hinted that she is fond of Katrina. So much so that when Karan Johar asked Kareena which fellow Bollywood actress would she like to have a ‘gay encounter’ with, Kareena did not hesitate to name Katrina.

It happened in 2014 when Kareena appeared on Koffee With Karan with her cousin Ranbir Kapoor. At the time, Ranbir was dating Katrina. During the rapid fire round, Karan asked Kareena, “At gunpoint if you were forced to have a gay encounter with a woman, who would you prefer it to be?" While Kareena thought a bit at first, even asked Ranbir for help, Kareena eventually picked Katrina. “I’d be more comfortable with my sister-in-law," she said at the time, leaving Ranbir stunned

“I believe in my family," she added. A shocked Karan and Ranbir Kapoor couldn’t help but look at each other before Ranbir said, “I am stuck on sister-in-law."

Despite their break-up, Kareena continues to wish Katrina on her birthday every year. On Sunday, July 16, as Katrina turned 40, Kareena took to her Instagram Stories and shared a special wish for Katrina on her 40th birthday. In the post, Kareena shared a photo of Katrina and wrote, “Happy birthday Gorgeous (heart emoji). Keep shining, much love."