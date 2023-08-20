Kareena Kapoor Sends Love And Blessings To Sonam Kapoor’s Son Vayu On His 1st Birthday

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Abuja’s baby boy Vayu is celebrating his first birthday today. Having said that, Kareena Kapoor shared an adorable black-and-white photo of Sonam along with her baby boy. She also added a little note that read, “Happy Birthday To This Little Bundle Of Joy. Sending so much love and blessings."

In the photos, Sonam can be seen cradling her baby boy with all the love and affection. Sonam Kapoor welcomed Vayu back in 2022. She married Anand Ahuja back in May 8, 2018.

Have a look at the photo:

Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor share a close friendship. Both of them worked together in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Blind’. The film is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean action thriller. The movie also star Purab Kohli, Lillete Dubey and Vinay Pathak in pivotal characters. The story revolves around a woman who loses her sight after a car accident, only to find her other senses develop, which enable her to team with the police in an ongoing investigation. She shot the film in Glasgow.