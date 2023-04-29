Kareena Kapoor Set To Join Ajay Devgn And Rohit Shetty's Singham Again? What We Know

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are returning to their cop universe with Singham Again. The filming of the next part of the Singham franchise is set to begin later this year, with an Independence Day 2024 release already scheduled. Following Deepika Padukone’s entry as “Lady Singham" in the film, another actress will reportedly be joining the franchise. Kareena Kapoor is said to be the latest addition to the cop universe. Kareena has previously been a part of the series and had appeared alongside Ajay Devgn in the 2011 movie Singham Returns.

According to a report by Mid-day, Kareena Kapoor has been selected as the female lead for the upcoming movie, but the specifics of her character have not been revealed. The report suggests that the Sigham team is enthusiastic about having the lead pair back.

The report states, “Kareena has been roped in as the female lead. Details regarding her character are being kept under wraps. The film is expected to go on floors by the year-end, and the team is excited to have the lead pair back." It remains unclear whether Kareena will be playing the same character she portrayed in Singham Returns or a new one.

Director Rohit Shetty confirmed in December that Deepika Padukone would be part of the franchise’s upcoming film. He revealed that Deepika would be playing the role of a lady cop in the Singham universe in the next film.

Apart from the Singham movies, Rohit Shetty’s cop universe consists of two other films – Simba and Sooryavanshi. Ajay Devgn reprised his character of Inspector Bajirao Singham in both movies.

As for Kareena Kapoor, she was last seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Kareena has a busy schedule ahead. She has completed the shooting for Hansal Mehta’s untitled film where she is playing the role of a detective investigating a murder. She is set to appear in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Kareena is also working on Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film, The Devotion of Suspect X, which also features Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The suspense drama is based on Japanese novelist Keigo Higashino’s book of the same name.

