Kareena Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Saif Ali Khan’s Birthday Celebrations With Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur And Jeh; Pic

Saif Ali Khan has turned 53 years old today. The actor has been getting wishes from all corners. But his special wish came from his children Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social handle and gave a glimpse of his birthday celebration which is very beautiful indeed.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kareena shared a photo featuring Saif posing with Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh. All four are looking very happy. Jeh is sitting on Ibrahim’s shoulder and looking adorable. The caption reads, “And it is a Happy Birthday indeed…" Sara Ali Khan also shared photos from the celebration. Sara is seen cutting the cake in pieces while Kareena is smiling and posing along with others. “Happiest Birthday to my dearest Abba," her caption read. Soha Ali Khan also shared a photo from the celebration and wrote, “Here’s to having your cake and eating it too - and also to sharing it with those who are so evidently eager to partake!! Happy birthday bhai."

Take a look at all the photos here:

