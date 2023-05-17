Kareena Kapoor Steps Out In Summer Staples, Looks Breezy In Baggy Tee And Boyfriend Jeans; Watch

Kareena Kapoor, known for her impeccable style, has been regularly spotted by paparazzi sporting chic and casual outfits. Her fashion sense is often the talk of the town, with fans and fashion enthusiasts complimenting her effortlessly cool looks. She is often seen sporting breezy outfits, such as flowy dresses and loose pants, paired with sunglasses and minimal accessories.

This morning, the actress was spotted leaving for a professional commitment sporting summer staples – a baggy shirt, boyfriend jeans and white espadrilles. She wore oversized shades and kept her hair tied up in her signature, messy bun. Check out the video here:

Earlier, during an interview with Mint Lounge, Kareena had said something that one is most comfortable in can be quite stylish. “It’s always been about comfort. My T-shirt and jeans are all always the same in terms of style. The 1990s were much more fashionable. I remember I had done golden hair for Aitraaz, and they were a huge hit. I loved it. I would do it even today. I think my style actually hasn’t evolved that much. One has to be comfortable in their own skin to leave a mark, to be different or stand differently. That’s why I think even my style has always been more about comfort. I think that’s why people also kind of like my style; it’s more relatable. I’ll always be in outfits that are wearable, because that’s me, that’s my personality. People think I’m one of them," she had said.

On the work front, the actress is all set to be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. It promises to be a hilarious romp, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, where three women work hard to succeed in life.