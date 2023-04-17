Trends :Samantha Ruth PrabhuParineeti ChopraDisha PataniIleana D'CruzBTS
Home » Movies » Kareena Kapoor Teases Priyanka Chopra For Denying Dating Shahid Kapoor in Viral Video, Watch

Kareena Kapoor Teases Priyanka Chopra For Denying Dating Shahid Kapoor in Viral Video, Watch

Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra spoke about dating Shahid Kapoor on an episode of Koffee With Karan. The segment has surfaced and going viral again.

Advertisement

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 14:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra appeared on KWK together.
Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra appeared on KWK together.

Actresses Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra uniting for an episode of Koffee With Karan was truly an iconic moment. The episode, which premiered in 2019 as part of KWK’s season 6, was one of the most talked about episodes when it aired. However, it seems like fans cannot stop revisiting the episode. A snippet from the episode is now going viral showing Priyanka and Kareena discussing their ‘common ex’ Shahid Kapoor.

In the episode, Karan Johar brought up how Kareena and Priyanka have one thing in common — Shahid. “You both had one ex-boyfriend in common and that was also a point of commonality." The Citadel star replied, “Actually that was not the point of contention, it was the only point of commonality." The Crew actress added, “Ya, actually."

Advertisement

Karan then addressed Kareena and said, “Shahid you dated for five years" before he turned towards Priyanka and asked, “and you for two?" Priyanka replied, “Did I?" Stunned by her answer, Karan asked, “Are we still denying it?" Kareena also joined in and asked her Aitraaz co-star, “I don’t know, you can tell us now."

Priyanka burst into a laugh and said, “No." Karan tried to prompt her again, asking, “Are we still denying it?" Priyanka replied, “I am not denying or accepting."

Today, Priyanka, Kareena, and Shahid are happily married to their respective partners. While Priyanka Chopra is married to international singer Nick Jonas and has a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan, welcoming two sons — Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput, who is not a part of the film industry. The couple shares two kids, a daughter named Misha Kapoor and a son named Zain Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: April 17, 2023, 14:49 IST
last updated: April 17, 2023, 14:49 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures