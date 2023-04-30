Kareena Kapoor Treats Fans With 'No-Makeup' Selfies, Gears Up For Night Shift, Check It Out

Kareena Kapoor, who always keeps her fans updated with her life, on Sunday shared no-makeup selfies as she dropped a series of her different mood pictures on social media. In the photo, she can be seen looking fresh-faced and glowing, with no makeup on her face.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress is seen wearing a grey colour tee and taking a selfie. In the first picture, she has written, “Lounging waiting for the night shift…what’s everyone upto?" And in another picture, the actress has written, “Thinking of ordering my coffee…" The actress has not applied any makeup and simply kept her hair in a simple bun. Note, the actress was spotted with her family Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh at the airport.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Well, Kareena Kapoor is known for her flawless skin and beauty. Apart from her beauty and fashion sense, Kareena is also known for her acting skills and has acted in several hit Bollywood films like ‘Jab We Met’, ‘3 Idiots’, and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. She was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha co starring Aamir Khan. The film failed at the box office. It is an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Winston Groom.

She has some exciting projects lined up including Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla about Crew, Kareena said, “I’m sure! Rhea is like known for her style and for creating different kinds of designs. And you know it is a fun film. Ya! That’s the vibe of the film so hopefully, we will be able to create that." Apart from this, the actress will also make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. She will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s murder mystery.

