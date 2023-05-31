Kareena Kapoor Turns Muse For Hubby Saif Ali Khan; Says ‘Apart From Being The Best Actor…’

Trends :Zara Hatke Zara BachkeSchool Of Lies ReviewMumbaikar ReviewSpider Man ReviewUrvashi Rautela
While Kareena Kapoor Khan shoots for The Crew, Saif Ali Khan awaits the release of Adipurush.

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 14:15 IST

Mumbai, India

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan dish out major couple goals.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s husband, Saif Ali Khan, may not be officially on social media, but he enjoys a massive fan following thanks to his wife’s Instagram account. Although the recent photo on her Instagram doesn’t include Saif, the actress made sure to credit him for the incredible click he captured of her.

The actress recently turned muse for Saif and now while sharing the picture, she wrote, “Apart from being the best actor I know…he also does take the best pictures…any guesses who?📸The Husband…❤️Ok bye time to workout…". In the picture, Kareena kept it cool and comfy in a white T-shirt, which she teamed with grey cycling shots. She completed her look with neon yellow sneakers. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her look and dropped in heartfelt comments for the actress.

Saif and Kareena time and again dish out major couple goals. The couple got married in October 16, 2012 after dating for almost four years. They welcome their first child-son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and their second child Jehangir Ali Khan in February 2021. Kareena often shares fun family moments and snippets on her Instagram handle which go viral in no time.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently began shooting for The Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, back by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. Besides this, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline.

On the other hand, Saif is gearing up for the release of Adipurush which also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead. It will hit theatres on June 16. He was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan.

About the Author

Aditi GiriAditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusia...Read More

first published: May 31, 2023, 14:15 IST
last updated: May 31, 2023, 14:15 IST
