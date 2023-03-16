Home » Movies » Kareena Kapoor Updates Africa Album In 'Hakuna Matata' Style; Shares Selfie With Rhino

Kareena Kapoor Updates Africa Album In 'Hakuna Matata' Style; Shares Selfie With Rhino

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to put out a couple of stunning pics from her vacation in Kenya. The actress also shared a pout selfie with a rhino.

Published By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 17:15 IST

Kenya

Kareena Kapoor drops pics from her recent exotic vacay. (Image: Instagram)
‘Hakuna Matata', says Kareena Kapoor Khan all the way from Africa. The diva has been keeping her fans posted with pictures from her family vacation with boys- Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh. From the recent social media updates, it seems like the Pataudi family is having quite a blast in the foreign land. The Jab We Met actress today shared a ravishing selfie and we can’t have enough of her.

Dropping a photo on her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan offered a glimpse of her flawless look. In the click, she can be seen wearing a white collared jacket. She was seen in minimal makeup and opted for kohled eyes and tied her hair back. Sharing the picture, she aptly used the Swahili phrase, “Hakuna Matata.”

Check out the photo here-

RELATED NEWS

In the next pic, the actress was seen making a pout as she clicks selfie with a rhino.

Kareena Kapoor drops pics from her recent exotic vacay. (Image: Instagram)

Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped another selfie “under the African sky”. The actress was seen wearing a white t-shirt and she layered it with a denim shirt. She looked gorgeous in her sunnies and golden hoops.

Check out the snap here-

While the Laal Singh Chaddha actress did not disclose the exact location where she was vacationing, a few fans pointed out that it is Kenya. A user wrote, “Welcome to Kenya”, while another wrote, “Welcome to our beautiful country Kenya. Enjoy your stay.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently wrapped up Hansal Mehta’s untitled project. She has The Devotion of Suspect X helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. It will star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She also has Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew in the pipeline. She will be sharing the screen space with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

Bhawna Arya

first published: March 16, 2023, 16:53 IST
last updated: March 16, 2023, 17:15 IST
