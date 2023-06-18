Kareena Kapoor Wishes Her ‘Gorgeous Man’ Saif Ali Khan On Father’s Day; Calls Him The ‘Hottest Dad’

The world is celebrating Father’s Day today and everyone has been putting their wishes on social media. Celebrities are also sharing pictures with their kids and expressing love for them. Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her social handle to share a cool photo of Saif Ali Khan on Father’s Day. She called him one of the coolest and hottest dads.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a photo in which she is seen posing with Saif Ali Khan. Both are wearing funny spectacle and making goofy faces. Both are looking good together. “To the Coolest of them All..Happy Father’s Day Gorgeous Man #Hottest DAD…#Everyone Agrees." As soon as she shared the photo, Saba Pataudi also wished him. Fans also wished the actor. One of the fans wrote, “Happy father’s day saifuuuuuuu." Another wrote, “Aswwmmmmm". Many dropped heart emojis in the comment section. To note, Saif is father of Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Take a look here:

Advertisement

Celebs like Karan Singh Grover and Anand Ahuja are celebrating their first Father’s Day., Bipasha took to social media and shared unseen moments between Karan and Devi. She also penned a heartfelt note for him. Karan Johar also posted a video featuring priceless pictures of his late father Yash Johar, and his kids, Yash and Roohi.