Kareena Kapoor Wishes Her 'Ultimate Lover' Saif Ali Khan on His 53rd Birthday: 'He Chose the Pic'

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable birthday post for her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan on his 53rd birthday. The actress took to Instagram and shared an unseen photo from their recent trip along with her birthday message for him. Kareena revealed the photo was handpicked by Saif and he was sitting in front him as she shared the post. She called him her ‘ultimate lover’ and said there is no one like him.

“He chose the picture I could post on Instagram…even though he’s in front of me smiling away…and why not?it’s his birthday…May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan…❤️ Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover…❤️There truly is no one like you …Kind ,Generous,Crazy …ok I can go on writing all day …but gotta go eat Cake," she wrote.

Many took to the comments section and wished Saif. Karisma Kapoor dropped “❤️✨" emojis. Amrita Arora wrote, “Saifu day ❤️." Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Happy happy birthday Saif! We love you!" Zoya Akhtar added, “Happy birthday Saif ♥️." Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday saif! ❤️❤️." Maheep Kapoor added, “Happy birthday Saif ❤️."