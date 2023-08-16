Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Home » Movies » Kareena Kapoor Wishes Her 'Ultimate Lover' Saif Ali Khan on His 53rd Birthday: 'He Chose the Pic'

Kareena Kapoor Wishes Her 'Ultimate Lover' Saif Ali Khan on His 53rd Birthday: 'He Chose the Pic'

Kareena Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan on his birthday.
Kareena Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan on his birthday.

August 16, 2023

Kareena Kapoor shared a sweet birthday post for Saif Ali Khan. The actor turned 53 on August 16.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable birthday post for her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan on his 53rd birthday. The actress took to Instagram and shared an unseen photo from their recent trip along with her birthday message for him. Kareena revealed the photo was handpicked by Saif and he was sitting in front him as she shared the post. She called him her ‘ultimate lover’ and said there is no one like him.

“He chose the picture I could post on Instagram…even though he’s in front of me smiling away…and why not?it’s his birthday…May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan…❤️ Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover…❤️There truly is no one like you …Kind ,Generous,Crazy …ok I can go on writing all day …but gotta go eat Cake," she wrote.

Many took to the comments section and wished Saif. Karisma Kapoor dropped “❤️✨" emojis. Amrita Arora wrote, “Saifu day ❤️." Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Happy happy birthday Saif! We love you!" Zoya Akhtar added, “Happy birthday Saif ♥️." Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday saif! ❤️❤️." Maheep Kapoor added, “Happy birthday Saif ❤️."

    • Many fans also sent their love to the couple. “That’s what couple goals look like ❤️" a comment read. “Awwww how adorable. I see Barbie and her Ken! Be blessed and crazy always!!! Happy birthday Saifu!! Keep spoiling Beboo and kids with your love forever and ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️" another comment read. “I love you both my favourite couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," a third user wrote.

    While fans sent their love to Saif, many are also eagerly looking forward to the release of his first look from his upcoming Telugu film, Devara. The film is headlined by Jr NTR and Saif plays the antagonist. The first look is expected to release later in the day.

    August 16, 2023
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 11:39 IST
