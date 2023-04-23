Kareena Kapoor's Healthy Breakfast Diet REVEALED and It's Easy To Recreate at Home

Kareena Kapoor is known to be among the fittest stars in Bollywood. Turns out, the secret of her fitness is simple homemade food. On Sunday morning, the actress gave a glimpse of her Sunday breakfast which was served by her little son Jehangir. Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, she wrote, “Sunday breakfast is served by my Jeh baba (red heart emoji)."

While Jeh was cropped in the photo, he was seen serving coriander sauce on his mommy’s plate. He wore a striped shirt in shades of blue and white. In the picture, a plate of poha (snacks) was kept on the floor next to a cup of tea and a piece of lemon apart from the coriander sauce. Kareena is seen spending quality time with her sons and balances her work and life efficiently.

Earlier in a conversation with Variety about her upcoming projects, the actor was asked about how she maintains her work-life balance, to which she shared, “It’s literally like standing on one leg, but I’m pretty good at yoga. I’m also very lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns as to when we have to travel." She added that their staff also help them a lot.

The actress also opened up on realising that her kids only expect quality time with them and not quantity. “It’s not the quantity of time that you spend with your children, that’s what I’ve learned, in the five-six years that I’ve been a parent, it’s the quality of time that you give them without distraction, because children want focus from their parents, from their teachers from their friends, that’s what they need."

Kareena married Saif Ali Khan back in 2012. They have two sons- Taimur and Jeh. While they welcomed Taimur in 2016, Jeh was born in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress also has Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

