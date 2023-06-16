Kareena Kapoor's ROFL Reaction To Sister Karisma's Throwback Beach Photo

Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor set the temperatures soaring after she shared a selfie in a blue bikini on Thursday. But what stole the limelight was her sister Kareena Kapoor, who was lying on the swing, scrolling her phone! The new throwback selfie, which is supposed to have been taken from the sister duo’s Maldives vacation, has already set the Internet on fire. In the photo posted by Karisma, the actress can be seen enjoying the beach sun. With statement sunglasses, the diva flaunted the tan lines around her neck and shoulders. In the caption, she wrote, “Pouting while the sister is scrolling,".

Take a look at the post here:

Advertisement

In the latest development, Kareena Kapoor has reacted to her sister’s picture and posted a teasing response on her Instagram Stories. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress teasingly appreciated her elder sibling for keeping up with the modern posing trends. “Learning to pout I see," wrote Kareena along with star-eyed and heart-eyed emoticons.

The sibling duo is currently occupied with upcoming professional commitments. Kareena Kapoor will appear alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon in The Crew. Produced by Rhea Kapoor, the shooting of the movie has begun in full swing and Kareena often treats fans to stunning BTS glimpses from the sets, be it enjoying coffee or getting ready for her scenes.