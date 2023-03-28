Kareena Kapoor's Signature Pout Steals The Show As She Steps Out in Stunning Orange Dress; Watch

Kareena Kapoor has made heads turn with her impeccable fashion sense ever since she made her debut. The Talaash actress is known for her impressive sartorial choices, which makes everyone sit up and take notice of her. Kareena made another striking sartorial choice when she appeared in a backless orange gown at an event in Mumbai.

In a video shared by popular Bollywood paparazzo, Viral Bhayani, yhe star aced the summer dress trend with her ankle-length outfit, which had double straps at the front. To complete her look, Kareena kept her tresses open. She had a pair of gold drop earrings as her only accessory. But what caught our attention is the actress’ signature pout as she obliged a fan with selfie. The actress is seen posing with a female fan and quickly making a pout as she clicks the pic.

Take a look here:

Advertisement

Kareena was recently in the news for her impeccable response to a post that compared her to the city of Gstaad. The Laal Singh Chaddha star has often spent holidays there with husband Saif Ali Khan and her two sons. Sharing the viral post by influencer Freddy Birdy, which called both her and Saif “the coolest of the cool”, on her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, “Have to agree with this”, followed by red heart and star emojis.

According to news reports, Kareena has been replaced by Pooja Hegde in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. The sequel to the 2015 hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan has been in development ever since Salman Khan announced the project back in 2021. The original movie starred Salman as Bajrangi, a sweet man who decides to help a little girl get back home to Pakistan. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Kareena will be replaced by Pooja Hegde. Hegde is the lead in Salman Khan’s upcoming release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It is not yet known whether the Beast star will play a new character or step into Kareena’s shoes. So far, neither Kareena or Salman Khan have confirmed the story.

Advertisement

Kareena was recently seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The 42-year-old actress is set to star in The Crew, which also features Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. She will also appear in an Indian adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s Japanese thriller The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena also has Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders in her kitty.

Read all the Latest Movies News here