Kareena Kapoor's Summer Vacation Is All About Pink Clouds And Lush Green Mountains; See Pics

The sky is literally pink for actress Kareena Kapoor as she enjoys vacations with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh in the Alps. The Bollywood diva has jetted off to Europe to spend some quality time away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world and fans are loving her summer vacation dairies. On Friday, she took a “walk in the clouds" sharing a virtual glimpse of a picturesque mountain range that’s sure to evoke wanderlust in you. Donning wide-legged denim, Kareena Kapoor wrapped herself in a black shawl while enjoying the cool breeze. With mother nature playing at its best, it is the pink clouds that stole the limelight and also left Kareena enticed.

The Jab We Met actress appears to be at a ranch as lush green mountains paint the background with beauty. Her sleek hair caressed by the natural winds, Kareena Kapoor smiles while posing for the camera. Take a look at her latest vacation photo here:

Kareena Kapoor shared another still from the same photo series on her Instagram Stories with “Pink clouds and me" as its caption. If that wasn’t enough, she ended the short note by adding a pink heart emoticon.

She also gave fans a glimpse of the beautiful landscape from her window calling it her “walk in the clouds."

This comes just three days after her scenic photo by Saif Ali Khan received tremendous love on social media. Set against the beauty of the Alps, her kids Taimur and Jeh adorably photobomb the happy click. Kareena Kapoor chose an all-white look for the outing, while Saif Ali Khan rocked a casual shirt with beige shorts. “Hair flying. Hero next to me. Alps in the background. Ready for the shot. Summer 2023," Kareena captioned the post. Catch a glimpse of it below: