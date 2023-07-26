Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Akshay Kumar To Abhishek Bachchan, Celebrities Salute The Valour Of Indian Army

Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the victory and valour of the real-life heroes who lost their lives during the 1999 Kargil War. Observed on July 26 every year, the day marks the end of the armed dispute between India and Pakistan. India emerges as a victorious nation by successfully freeing the Kargil hills from the clutches of Pakistani infiltrators. The Indian army launched “Operation Vijay" forcing the enemies to flee. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed annually to pay homage to the hundreds of Indian soldiers martyred during the war. Several celebrities shared their wishes on Kargil Vijay Diwas, remembering the remarkable contributions of Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives for protecting their motherland.

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a heart-warming tweet to commemorate the brave hearts who were martyred in 1999. “With gratitude in heart and prayer on the lips, remembering our brave hearts who attained martyrdom in Kargil War. We live because of you," he wrote.

Nimrat Kaur

Actress Nimrat Kaur attended an early morning cycling event organized to pay tribute to Indian soldiers. She tweeted, “Remembering the unparalleled sacrifices and valour of the Indian Armed Forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Back home in Noida my Mama completed a 20km cycling marathon organized in their memory. Never shall we forget the supreme service of the heroes of the Kargil War."

Yuvraj Singh

Cricket powerhouse Yuvraj Singh urged everyone to never forget the sacrifices made by the Indian army. “The real tribute we can pay to our nation’s brave hearts is by never forgetting their sacrifice. Saluting the selfless courage of all the individuals and their families who ensured India’s flag continues to soar with pride," Yuvraj tweeted.

Sudarsan Pattnaik

Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created patriotic sand art to mark the occasion. Sharing his creation online, he wrote, “Kargil Vijay Diwas. Tribute to the brave Martyrs of the Indian Army. Jai Hind."

