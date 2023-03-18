Karishma Tanna and Her Husband Varun Bangera Are All Smiles As They Meet Rekha; Check Pic

Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera recently met the evergreen actress Rekha. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star gave fans a glimpse of their interaction by sharing a photo on her Instagram handle. In a now disappeared story, Karishma was seen dazzling in a soft shade embellished saree, while her husband opted for a crisply ironed suit. The details surrounding their meeting remain unclear but it seems that the couple met the evergreen actor during one of the latest events they attended together.

When it came to Rekha, she went for her quintessential style statement in a stunning ethnic saree accessorised with heavy jewellery. She chose a statement necklace with matching earrings and bangles to complete her look. The trio shared a contagious smile as the camera captured them together. Take a look at the photo here:

Meanwhile, on Friday night, Karishma Tanna attended her friend Dalljiet Kaur’s Sangeet ceremony. Dalljiet is set to tie the knot with the UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel on Saturday, March 18. For the function, Karishma chose a gorgeous green sharara suit with minimal accessories and makeup. In the photo dump of the ceremony shared by the bride, Tanna did not only pose alongside the soon-to-be-wedded couple but as a part of the girl squad, she also performed alongside Kaur. Check out the photo here:

Karishma Tanna last shared the screen space alongside Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, and Kritika Kamra in Amazon Prime’s web show Hush Hush. The show’s plot explores the kinship between four women but the truth is tested when they become a part of one of their friend’s death investigations. Karishma played the role of Inspector Geeta in this dark story.

Previously, she also appeared alongside Richa Chadda in ZEE5’s spy thriller Lahore Confidential. Helmed by Kunal Kohli, the movie also starred Arunoday Singh in the lead role.

