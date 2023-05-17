Karishma Tanna Exudes Boss Girl Vibes In Chic, Tailored Power Suits; See Photos

Step into the world of excitement surrounding Hansal Mehta’s soon-to-be-released Netflix sensation, Scoop! Behind the scenes, the show’s team is going all out, leaving no stone unturned for its ultimate triumph. And leading this unstoppable charge is none other than the sensational Karishma Tanna, who’s been turning heads with her jaw-dropping fashion choices throughout the promotional tour. Known for her impeccable style, she’s embodying a boss lady persona, taking the industry by storm.

During her promotional spree, the actress renowned for her TV screen presence, took to social media to share a captivating photo album from her Netflix series journey. Amongst the stunning snapshots, Karishma Tanna effortlessly dons an ensemble designed by the brilliant Payal Pratap. This navy blue front open buttoned down printed jacket is adorned with intricate hand embroidery, while the printed salwar pants add an ethnic flair. With minimal accessories and makeup that allow the outfit to shine, Karishma Tanna exudes an aura of elegance and confidence.

Earlier, Karishma Tanna donned a pantsuit destined to make a lasting impression. Sharing a captivating photo on social media, she exuded an aura of power and confidence. The ensemble she chose perfectly encapsulated a modern and sleek vibe, with a rich, darker shade of blue stealing the spotlight.

Styling credits go to the exceptionally talented Sheefa Gilani, who flawlessly captured Tanna’s bold and self-assured personality. The navy blue blazer, paired effortlessly with matching trousers, showcased the actress’ impeccable fashion sense and highlighted her commanding presence.

In the upcoming film, Karishma Tanna steps into the shoes of Jagruti, a tenacious crime journalist caught in a gripping predicament. When a fellow journalist is tragically killed, Jagruti finds herself at the centre of suspicion, forcing her to embark on a relentless quest to not only clear her name but also unravel the dark secrets behind the crime.

Scoop is a highly anticipated series that marks the groundbreaking collaboration between acclaimed director Hansal Mehta and Netflix. This thrilling six-part series is set to captivate audiences starting from June 2, 2023. Brace yourself for an intense and riveting storyline as Jagruti’s journey unfolds, promising suspense, drama, and unexpected twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat.