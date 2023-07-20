Hotness Alert! Karishma Tanna Paints The Town Red In Sexy Off-Shoulder Dress

Needless to say, the pictures are setting fire on social media. Several users reacted to it and appreciated the actress. “Just unstoppable and unbelievably gorgeous," one of the fans wrote. Another user called her ‘hot’. Several netizens also dropped red-heart and fire emojis in the comments section of Karishma Tanna’s post. Check it out here:

Karishma Tanna never fails to impress all with her gorgeous looks. The Scoop actress has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style. On Thursday too, Karishma took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen posing in a gorgeous red off-shoulder dress. She tied her hair in an untidy bun and kept her makeup minimal.

Karishma Tanna is a popular name in the showbiz industry. She made her television debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and later appeared in several shows including Baal Veer, Quyamat Ki Raat, Naagin, and Bullets among others. Karishma has also participated in several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was also the winner of the eighth season of Bigg Boss.

Karishma Tanna was recently seen in the Netflix series Scoop. Released in June this year, the show received a positive response from the audience. In a recent interview, the actress shared how OTT has been a ‘game changer’ for her and told Hindustan Times, “When there was no OTT, I struggled a lot, but now I’m optimistic that better days are here. Because of OTT, people are seeing past the image that the industry had created of me. It has been a game-changer for actors from the TV industry, such as myself, who want to grow in their career. It’s all because of my stint on OTT that viewers are finally appreciating my acting skills, which has never happened before."