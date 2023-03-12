Karisma Kapoor is returning to the silver screen after over 10 years with the film Murder Mubarak. Although the actress has been dabbling in web shows, being a part of a film comes as a huge surprise for her fans. While it’s technically her comeback, Karisma doesn’t like the word and feels that it should be written off immediately.

In an interview with ETimes, Karisma addressed her decade-long sabbatical from the silver screen. She explained, “Oh my God. The word comeback, honestly, should be packed and parcelled away. Let’s not keep doing that to us actors. You tell me, when someone comes back to the office after a few years, is he or she making a comeback into the corporate world? He or she’s just back to work. And people just behave normally with that person. I think that should be the way with actors as well, whether they’re male or female. But especially for females. People tend to reference the ‘comeback’ label a little too often and too easily."

She further shared, “Honestly, it was out of my choice. My kids were young. I wanted to be at home. I started working at an unusually young age. I was working right out of school, literally. And I’d done so many movies back to back. I’ve worked four shifts a day and three shifts a day for multiple years. I would have 8 to 10 releases every year. Thankfully, most of them were successful. But the point was that I had done a lot of work and I think it reached a kind of burnout."

Karisma Kapoor’s Murder Mubarak will be helmed by Homi Adajania and would also feature Sara Ali Khan in a prominent role. The film is slated to release in 2024. Meanwhile, Karisma has also been busy with a slew of other projects. She has Abhinay Deo’s Brown in the pipeline which will be based on Abheek Barua’s book the City of Death. It will star Soni Razdan, Helen and Surya Sharma.

