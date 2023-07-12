Karisma Kapoor Drops Stunning Photos In Swimsuit From Beach Holiday; Fans Go 'Do You Even Age’

Away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life, Karisma Kapoor is enjoying a beach vacay. The actress dropped a couple of pictures from the same. Dressed in a maroon monokini, Karisma looked breathtakingly gorgeous. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Beach Therapy 🌴⛱️☀️⚓️#sunsandsea."

As soon as the photos were shared, they went viral in no time. One of the fans took to the comments section and wrote, ‘Do You Even Age’. It’s true that the actress ages like fine wine. Meanwhile another comment read, ‘Iss khubsurati ko kya naam du ❤️❤️😘😘😍😍.’

Have a look at the photos:

Time and again, Karisma shares fun moments and snippets from her daily life for which she enjoys a massive fan following. Last month, the actress turned 50. To celebrate the same, she had jetted off to Paris. The short carousel showed Karisma posing with the grand Eiffel Tower in the backdrop and clear blue skies. She looked gorgeous in a black dress that she had paired with black shades and a blue handbag. In the next slide, Karisma posed gracefully at a heritage site oozing glamour with her birthday getup. The last slide however was a short video clip in which she can be seen chomping down delectable crepes. Keeping her caption sweet and simple, Karisma wrote, “Birthdaying(with blue heart emoji)." She also used the hashtag crépe loving for her post.