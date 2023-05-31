Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Reunite For 'Dance of Friendship'; Make Dil To Pagal Hai Fans Nostalgic

Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit treated us with a mini dance video and drove away our Wednesday blues. The stars who had earlier worked together in the hit film Dil To Paagal Hai, also sent their fans to a nostalgic ride. Sharing the video, the duo also shared a bundle of happy moments and wrote, “Dance of E̶n̶v̶y̶ Friendship ✅✨#dtph #dancepartner #forever."

In the video, Karisma and Madhuri were seen dancing to Balam Pichkari from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In the next pictures, they hugged each other and posed for selfies.

Have a look :

While fans and well-wishers dropped in heartfelt comments calling them OG Superstars, Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined them and wrote, ‘The OG SuperStars⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️❤️❤️❤️❤️’. Tamannaah Bhatia also dropped in a bundle of ‘’ emojis. Meanwhile, another comment read, ‘Sharukh ki kami hai bass❤️❤️ beautiful to see them together.’ Helmed by Yash Chopra, the 1997 film also starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film continues to be as iconic today, even after 25 years of its release.

Shiamak Davar, who made his debut as a choreographer with Dil Toh Pagal Hai, had earlier shared, that the film created a massive impact on the industry. The film’s iconic dance numbers like Le Gayi and Dance Of Envy remain evergreen.

Not many know, but Karisma had initially rejected the film as it required her to compete with Madhuri Dixit in dance. It was later that her mom and actress Babita Kapoor encouraged her to take up the role.

During an event, the actress shared, “Every single heroine refused the film. The role came to me…it was a dance film and that too to work with opposite Madhuri Dixit they said ‘No how can we dance alongside Madhuri Dixit ji!’ Initially, I too said no to it as it was a dance film and competition dance with Madhuri Dixit. I said, ‘This isn’t happening’. Then finally, Yash ji and Adi (Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra) narrated the story to me. My mother told me, ‘You must take up the challenge. You are a big fan of Madhuri Dixit, you must do it. You work hard and you will shine."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma Kapoor will next be seen in Murder Mubarak. It is reported that the film is directed by Homi Adjania and has an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, Dimple Kapadia, etc. She is also shooting for a Zee5 web series named Brown.

Madhuri Dixit on the other hand, was last seen last seen in The Fame Game and Maja Ma.