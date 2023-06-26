Karisma Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of Paris On Her 50th Birthday, Relishes Scones; Check It Out

Karisma Kapoor turned 50th on Sunday. The Raja Hindustani actress who had flown to Paris shared glimpses of her birthday celebration and marked it with scenic pictures of herself. Needless to say that Karisma has a penchant for travelling as she likes to share moments from her holidays whenever she is on one.

On Monday, Karisma took to her Instagram handle to post a couple of pictures of herself. The short carousel showed Karisma posing with the grand Eiffel Tower in the backdrop and clear blue skies. She looked gorgeous in a black dress that she had paired with black shades and a blue handbag. In the next slide, Karisma posed gracefully at a heritage site oozing glamour with her birthday getup. The last slide however was a short video clip in which she can be seen chomping down delectable crepes. Keeping her caption sweet and simple, Karisma wrote, “Birthdaying(with blue heart emoji)." She also used the hashtag crépe loving for her post.

Karisma Kapoor’s BFF Amrita Arora was among the first ones to react. She wrote, “Girlllll ❤️". One of the fans wrote, “Happy bday my favourite my all time love!" Another one commented,"Wishing you a very happy birthday to the beautiful Karishma mam". Someone else said, “Beautiful Lolo mam wishing you a happiest Birthday to you dear beautiful❤️". A fan also stated,"Lady love".