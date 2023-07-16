Karisma Kapoor Shines Bright Amid London Rains In Her New Vacay Pics, Fans Say 'Beauty Queen Of India'

Karisma Kapoor is surely a diva that one cannot ignore. The actress who is known for shelling out gems like Raja Hindustani is a phenomenon on social media, as evident from all her exciting posts around her life. Besides acting, Karisma loves to travel and her latest photo dump is proof of that. Currently, she is exploring London since she shared a glimpse of that with her fandom.

On Saturday, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to post a slew of pictures in which she can be seen donning an exquisite dress paired with leggings and black heels, while she took to the streets of London on pouring rain. She also carried an umbrella with her and we can see her striking some cool poses amid the downpour. The album consisted of some short video clips that showed her walking and smiling down the road and some snaps of her enjoying cocktails at a fancy restaurant. She wrote the caption, “Once upon a rainy day ☔️✨ #london."

Fans were floored to see Karisma exuding glamour even when the London skies were grey. One of them wrote, “U can still give a run to today’s actresses ❤️." Another one commented, “The real beauty queen of India…." Someone else said,

“As usual looking so pretty so gergious ." A fan also stated, “Always stunner sweet ❤️."

