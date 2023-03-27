Karisma Kapoor keeps finding ways to keep her fans spellbound. Be it her acting chops, her fashion game, or ruling Instagram with her stunning pictures, she continues to win millions of hearts. The actress believes in self-love&r over everything else. Don’t believe us? Case in point, her recent social media post. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress kickstarted the week by dropping a stunning photo of herself and also shared her ‘Monday Mantra’. Can you guess it?

On the photo and video-sharing app, Karisma Kapoor uploaded a simple photo of herself. She drove away our Monday blues in a simple white t-shirt and an orange marigold garland around her neck. She posed casually for the camera and flaunted her million-dollar smile. She captioned the photo, ‘Serenade? More like self-love’ and added the hashtag “Monday Mantra."

As soon as she shared the photo, her friends and admirers showered love on her. Celebrities like Chunky Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Vikrant Massey are among those who liked the photo. Actress Sonal Chauhan dropped red hearts in the comment section. A fan compared Karisma to Hollywood star Sarah Jessica Parker, “Sarah Jessica Parker of Bollywood. Another one wrote, “You’ll forever be my favourite actress." One more chimed in and commented, “Looking too cute mam.", “Ek jhalak sabse alag (One glimpse that is different from others)", wrote a fan.

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor’s picture here:

Recently, Karisma Kapoor met Manoj Bajpayee at Shyam Benegal Retrospective event in Mumbai. Fans were instantly reminded of the timeless cult movie they had starred together in - Zubeidaa. The duo happily posed together. Karisma picked a vibrant blue ensemble and opted for black glasses, while Manoj looked dapped in a white t-shirt, black pants and a matching denim jacket.

Karisma Kapoor captioned the photo, “When Zubeidaa reunited with Victor for a very special evening." A fan wrote, “This movie was so under-appreciated and way ahead of its time." Another commented, “Want to see you both in a new movie together." “Zubeidaa was a class apart when it came out! It’s a timeless movie," read another comment.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor will feature in Abhinay Deo’s Brown, where she is all set to portray the role of an alcoholic cop. The drama series will release on Zee 5. She also has Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak in the pipeline.

